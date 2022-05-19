At a meeting on Thursday (May 19), Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for resources and climate change, agreed for the authority to lease a property in Alder Close to act as its new home.
Once finalised, the lease would be expected to run for a term of ten years.
Currently the record management service shares space with the library information service in Ropemaker Park, Hailsham, but the lease is set to run out later this year.
The council says it no longer requires the same amount of space and is seeking new and cheaper premises.
Initially the record management services was moving to a different site in Hailsham and this had been agreed in December before the arrangement fell through.
The library information service, meanwhile, is set to move into the former Polegate Library building, which will undergo refurbishment this spring.