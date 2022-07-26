New Eastbourne premises for removals firm approved

On Monday (July 25), members of the planning committee approved plans to redevelop part of the former TEVA site in Brampton Road, creating new premises for Sussex-based Britannia Beckwith.

The plans involve both the construction of a new building and the conversion and demolition of existing buildings (some of which have already been removed from the site). Once complete, part of the site would include a large self-storage facility.

The site was formerly part of a much larger premises used by the pharmaceutical manufacturer TEVA. An earlier application to convert the rest of those premises into a business park were approved by council planners last year.

The northern part of the former TEVA site in Brampton Road, Eastbourne (Google Maps Streetview)