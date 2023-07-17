Views are being sought on the proposed location of new on-street electric vehicle charging points across the Horsham district.

As a result of collaboration between Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council, other neighbouring councils and Connected Kerb, a leading infrastructure specialist, the first installation phase is complete.

Views are now being sought from residents about the location of the second phase of on-street installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are new charge points proposed in Horsham, Billingshurst, Cowfold, Steyning, Henfield, Ashington and Storrington.

On-street EV charging points (Credit: HDC)

Feedback is requested by August 7, after which the installations will be programmed for delivery in the autumn.

Details of the proposed sites can be viewed on Connected Kerb’s website at www.connectedkerb.com/westsussexresidents

f you live near one of the potential new sites, please complete the survey to tell West Sussex County Council what you think of the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can let the project team know their views and suggest locations at yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/ev-chargepoints

The new network is one of the largest ever single rollouts of chargepoints by a group of local authorities and will make on-street charging more accessible for residents without driveways, boosting our efforts to support the take up of electric vehicles locally.

More than 45 chargepoints have already been installed in the Horsham district, with works planned for an additional 28 chargepoints in council car parks. The next phase of proposed on-street locations have been chosen as a result of resident feedback and Connected Kerb’s site selection tool.

Cllr Colette Blackburn, Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for climate action and nature recovery, said: “The further expansion of EV chargepoints is really good news for our district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increased accessibility to chargepoints will make the decision to switch to electric cars much easier for our residents and businesses and contribute significantly to reducing carbon emissions and, therefore, tackle climate change, which is a priority for the Council.

“Local people know their neighbourhood best and that is why we are asking you to share your views now on where you think the best places are to install new chargepoints.