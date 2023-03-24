Plans to turn a former landfill site into an employment hub have been approved by Worthing Borough Council.

The application, from the council itself, to build an industrial estate at Decoy Farm was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (March 22).

The land, in Dominion Way, which forms part of the East Worthing Trading Estate, has lain dormant since 1979 because of contamination of the soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decontamination work has now been carried out and the plan is to build six 10-12m high industrial units, creating an estimated 264 jobs.

Proposed new employment hub

Despite approving the application, some councillors were less than impressed with the look of the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) described them as ‘dark and looking like barracks’, while Samuel Theodoridi (Lab, Castle) felt the council could do ‘so much better’ and make the site ‘unique, trendsetting and forward-thinking’.