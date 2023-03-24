Edit Account-Sign Out
New employment hub at Decoy Farm to bring hundreds of new jobs to Worthing is approved

Plans to turn a former landfill site into an employment hub have been approved by Worthing Borough Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:29 GMT

The application, from the council itself, to build an industrial estate at Decoy Farm was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (March 22).

The land, in Dominion Way, which forms part of the East Worthing Trading Estate, has lain dormant since 1979 because of contamination of the soil.

Decontamination work has now been carried out and the plan is to build six 10-12m high industrial units, creating an estimated 264 jobs.

Proposed new employment hub
Proposed new employment hub
Proposed new employment hub

Despite approving the application, some councillors were less than impressed with the look of the buildings.

Helen Silman (Lab, Heene) described them as ‘dark and looking like barracks’, while Samuel Theodoridi (Lab, Castle) felt the council could do ‘so much better’ and make the site ‘unique, trendsetting and forward-thinking’.

A report to the committee said: “The proposed development would provide a significant amount of new employment floorspace, with economic benefits.”

Worthing Borough Council