The borough council’s application to build an industrial estate at Decoy Farm is to be decided by its planning committee during a meeting on Wednesday (March 22).
The land, in Dominion Way, which forms part of the East Worthing Trading Estate, has lain dormant since 1979 because of contamination of the soil.
Decontamination work has now been carried out and the plan now is to build six 10-12m high industrial units, creating an estimated 264 jobs.
Planning officers have recommended the application for approval.
A report to the committee said: “The proposed development would provide a significant amount of new employment floorspace, with economic benefits.
“It would find a sustainable long term solution for this former landfill site and its environmental condition would be enhanced.
“Any harms have been satisfactorily mitigated through the design process.”