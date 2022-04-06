New energy efficiency measures for Chichester temporary housing

Westward House, in Fishbourne Road East, is owned by the district council and made up of 41 homes, none of which are particularly energy efficient.

But that should soon change.

The installation of high heat-retention storage heaters and thermal insulation will not only improve the energy rating of the homes but should help to reduce the energy bills of those who live there.

Westward House in Fishbourne Road East

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (April 5), members approved the use of £80,000 from reserves to put towards the work.

The overall project is expected to cost up to £305,000 – and to receive the grant, the council had to agree to contribute one-third of the money.

Consent has already been given to use £20,000 of reserves to pay for property surveys.

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, said: “The project will aim to improve the energy performance of the accommodation by increasing the thermal insulation and replacing the obsolete heating units with new, high heat-retention storage heaters.

“Further measures may be provided once the accommodation units have been surveyed.”

Other measures mentioned were the use of Smart hot water heaters, LED lighting and underfloor insulation.

But, with a maximum of £7,500 allowed to spent on each property, that may not be possible.

More will be known once the surveys have been completed.

Concerns were raised by Tony Dignum (Con, Chichester North) that the cabinet was being asked to recommend spending money without knowing exactly what the energy saving would be.

He asked Mr Sutton for an assurance that the council would get value for money – and was reassured to hear that only the money which was needed would be spent.

Penny Plant (Con, Harbour Villages) called the plans a ‘good news scheme’ and said the council have been ‘given a bit of a nudge’ by the government.

Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) added: “We have to remember that the people living here are quite vulnerable people.

“There’s been a massive increase in the energy costs and this gives us access to some grant funding.

“It has to be of benefit to some of the most vulnerable people in our area.”

The cabinet’s recommendations will be put to a meeting of the full council in May, where a final decision will be taken.

Westward House is one of several energy efficiency projects being undertaken to reduce the district’s carbon footprint.

Another round of government funding has been secured to help residents install energy efficiency and renewable energy measures in their homes.

The roll-out of this funding is currently being developed and more information will be available soon.

Mrs Plant, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Over a quarter of a million pounds of funding has already been awarded to residents in the Chichester district over the last two years to help make their homes more energy efficient, and it’s fantastic that we will be able to continue to help people save money and do their bit for the environment through this new grant funding.

“Making sure your home is well-insulated can make a huge impact on both the environment and your energy bill.

“We will be able to share more information about this new funding soon, but in the meantime it’s worth contacting our delivery partners to find out what is currently available to help with measures such as loft, floor and wall installation, and for air-source heat pumps and Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels that cut your carbon emissions.”