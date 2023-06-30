New three to four storey extra care apartments could be built at the old HMRC site in Goring.

The site, which backs on to the railway line and is near Durrington-on-Sea station, is within part of the old HM Revenue and Customs site.

The rest of the site is being developed by Bellway Homes for 287 homes.

The McCarthy Stone development would include 63 extra care apartments, a residents’ lounge, restaurant, wellbeing room, visitors’ accommodation, staff accommodation, car parking, gardens and electric buggy storage area.

CGI of proposed extra care apartments (Credit: A&W planning portal)

One objector has already raised several issues with the proposed development, saying that the care homes should be in the south-east corner rather than on the northern edge where it was originally planned to go, that the care apartments were too tall and that the development would unnecessarily fell several Leylandii trees instead of trimming them.

The developer said: “The trees present along the railway boundary are not top quality native trees and provide very limited habitat for wildlife. With the need for ongoing maintenance and the poor quality of the trees the long term screening qualities will be diminished.

“The building is insulated, orientated and designed to ensure minimal disturbance to the occupiers of neighbouring properties and future residents.”

The developer argues its plans would provide ‘much needed specialised accommodation for older people within a sustainable location, freeing up existing under-occupied housing stock’.

McCarthy Stone’s application argues its development has ‘good links’ to the local centre in Durrington, which would allow residents to maintain an independent lifestyle.

And as this is a specialised form of extra care housing for over 70s ‘this generates extremely low levels of traffic’, while the location close to public transport opportunities ‘would further reduce the need for car use’

They added: “This specialised form of accommodation also provides older people with a better housing choice, and provides residents with safety, security and companionship whilst removing the heavy burden of property maintenance.

“Therefore reducing the anxieties and worries experienced by many older people living in accommodation that does not best suit their needs.”

The site already has outline permission for a care home as part of the wider land allocation.