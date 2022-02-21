New fast-food chain plans to move into Chichester’s former Pizza Hut restaurant approved

Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain, will replace the former Pizza Hut restaurant at Chichester Retail Park, in Portfield Way, which closed in December 2020.

The applicant TH UK & Ireland Ltd had proposed to create a drive-thru lane and make alterations to the car park layout and servicing arrangements.

It had also requested permission to install replacement advertisements, upgrade the facades of the building to provide a service window and ‘improve the external appearance of the premises’.

Chichester City Council had objected to the plans due to ‘concerns that another drive through facility in this small area will exacerbate the existing problem with cars queueing onto the highway at peak times.

The plans have been approved with a section 106 agreement which means that the developer must take measures to reduce their impact on the community for it to be built.

A spokesperson for Tim Horton’s had said: “This planning application seeks to improve consumer choice on the site by providing a drive-thru facility for those customers seeking to purchase food and / or drink to take away.

“It will also bring about much needed investment during the construction phase and upon occupation of the unit by Tim Hortons, local employment opportunities will be created.”

To view the application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/01309/FUL