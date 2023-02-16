Chichester District Council has granted a licence to a new convenience store in Fernhurst to sell alcohol from 6am to 10pm.

The premises licence for One Stop – formerly Edes Newsagent – of Midhurst Road, was granted during a meeting of CDC’s alcohol & entertainment licensing sub-committee on Monday (February 13).

The meeting was called after the council received 13 objections to the application, including ten from the public and the rest from Fernhurst Parish Council, Fernhurst Working Men’s Club and Sussex Police.

Edes Newsagent closed in the summer of 2021 and the One Stop shop is due to open its doors on Friday (February 17).

Former Edes Newsagent, now a One Stop shop

Among the concerns raised by members of the public was the possibility that the new shop could include a Post Office, which would clash with the one just round the corner in Crossfield.

But the meeting was told that the applicant had no intention of opening a Post Office in the shop.

Another concern involved the sale of alcohol to youngsters.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, licensing consultant Nick Semper said it had been agreed with Sussex Police that the shop would operate a Challenge 25 policy, meaning anyone attempting to buy alcohol who looked like they were under 25 would be asked for photo ID to prove their age.

Mr Semper added: “We have no intention whatsoever of selling alcohol irresponsibly or to anyone under age.”

Other conditions agreed between the police and One Shop included the installation of CCTV both inside and outside the premises, with the date/time-stamped recordings to be kept for a minimum of 31 days.

One Stop will also give ‘full and immediate cooperation and technical assistance’ to the police if the footage is ever needed for the prevention and detection of crime.

In addition, all alcohol will be sold in sealed containers, while spirits will be stored and displayed behind counter and out of the reach of the public.