Plans for a new Ferring microbrewery receive more than 40 letters of support from residents.

The plans are for a change of use of 9a Ocean Parade in Ferringham Lane, from retail (previously Village Interiors) to a microbrewery bar/drinking establishment, which according to residents will be called the Little Tipple.

In supporting letters, residents said the bar is a welcome addition to South Ferring due to the loss of the Tudor Close pub, which was a community hub for many, especially those not easily able to get north to Ferring Street and Sea Lane pubs and shops.

Residents were also supportive of the applicants, who own Rassasy Farm Shop and Deli and The Snug microbar in Ferring Street, saying they were a community builder.

An objection submitted to the plans by a neighbour, said the addition of a brewery would affect the sewage networks serving Ocean Parade, and the health of nearby residents.