New flats for students on Bognor Regis high street approved

A total of 38 student rooms will be built at 62-64 High Street, above Poppins, with the building extended upwards by one storey.

Arun District Council’s planning committee approved the plans on Wednesday (September 28).

The building is in the middle of the High Street, next to Natwest.

High street building where student flats are due to be created

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh Development Pier Limited submitted the plans which include 17 en-suite studios and 21 en-suite ‘cluster rooms’ with shared kitchens and dining rooms.

A new student entrance will be provided at the front of the building which will also have a communal laundry room at the first floor.

Poppins will remain in place.

No parking is proposed as the developer says it is in a ‘highly sustainable location’ with links to local transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycle parking will be provided.

Bognor Regis Town Council objected to the plans saying that it would be ‘overdevelopment’ and that the small rooms ‘will not provide acceptable living conditions’.

The town council also expressed concerns over means of escape in the event of a fire.

Comments were also made by ADC’s engineer who wanted to see evidence that the building can support an extra floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing department also raised concerns about fire safety and said the shower rooms ‘are too small to allow a person to dry themselves or change in’.

Fire safety measures have since been demonstrated by the developer.

Speaking at the planning meeting on Wednesday, Isabel Thurston (Green, Barnham) wanted to ensure the building is only used for student living.

“If we’re not getting 38 student rooms we’re just getting an HMO,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers could not rule out the building being used as a HMO in the future.

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said: “I don’t think whether it’s students or rodents or whatever is the issue.

“This is on the main High Street in Bognor Regis – it’s not tucked behind some shops fronting a car park.

“I do like the idea that we do up this building because it looks shabby but it doesn’t need that third floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad