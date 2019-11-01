New flats planned in Hellingly

Proposals to build flats in Hellingly are to go before Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday (November 7), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south are to consider an outline application to build 11 flats on the site of a property known as Upper Horselunges in Park Road.

The scheme is in outline with all matters reserved except access, although indicative plans show the flats could be spread out across several separate blocks each between one- and two-storeys tall.

In a report recommending the application be approved, a Wealden planning officer said: “The application is an outline with all matters reserved apart from access. The access has been shown to be acceptable.

“The indicative details show the development can be appropriately accommodated subject to further detailing at reserved matters stage.

“The proposal can provide for acceptable parking, does not result in significant adverse impacts to established residential amenities and would secure development that would not significantly harm the character of the area.

“As such it is recommended permission be granted, subject to a legal agreement to secure [ecological] mitigation.”

Mitigation works recommended by the council include the installation of electric car charging points within the scheme, which would be intended to reduce the impact of car journeys on the Ashdown Forest.

The application puts forward plans for new site access via Park Road, which would involve the removal of some existing vegetation.

While not to be considered as part of the outline application, the scheme is likely to be made up of a mix of one and two bedroom flats, possibly including some affordable homes.

However, planners say, the proposals would not be required to include affordable housing, as the existing home on the site means there would only be a net gain of 10 homes.

For further details see planning application WD/2018/2608/MAO on the Wealden District Council website.