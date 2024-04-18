New funding available to help community spaces and facilities in Wealden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is inviting organisations such as Not for Profit organisations and town and parish councils to apply for grants between £1,000 and £20,000 for projects that will help Wealden residents improve and enhance green spaces and community assets, and infrastructure support for local civil society and community groups. A total funding pot of £120K is available.

This will be a rolling programme and applications will be processed on a first come first served basis. The fund closes in autumn 2024, or sooner if all funds are allocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said, “This level of investment through the fund will make a big difference to eligible groups and not only help rural areas and green spaces to thrive, but also make Wealden a brighter and better place to live.

The Wealden Community Infrastructure and Spaces Funding Programme to help partners improve local rural green spaces and community infrastructure within the district is being launched by Wealden District Council. Picture: Wealden District Council

“The council is aware that there is plenty of projects and ideas out there that can make a difference to our residents and benefit many people and we look forward to receiving applications.”

The funding programme has been made available through the government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund. The England-wide initiative is a new £110million, two-year capital fund from the Department for Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs, complementary to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – run by the Department of Levelling Up Housing and Communities. It will enable the council to support projects in rural areas of the district.