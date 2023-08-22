BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

New glamping site approved in Sompting

New glamping grounds in Sompting have been approved by Adur District Council.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

The grounds are east and south of one to eight Stocks House in West Street, having an existing two and half metre high flint wall parallel to West Street that is within a conservation area, currently the site is being used as dumping grounds with people throwing rubbish over the wall.

The plans are for a renovation of the current redundant site and installation of three five-metre wide glamping tents with a service block for toilets, driveway, three parking spaces and a general tidy up of the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fences bordering the new driveway will be shingle fencing, lined with laurel hedges and will maintain existing access from the south of the site.

The owner of the grounds wants additional fencing for a horse paddock which they recently, separately had approved and developed for horse taming, directly south of the site also.

Visit https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications/ using code AWDM/0525/23.