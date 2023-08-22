New glamping grounds in Sompting have been approved by Adur District Council.

The grounds are east and south of one to eight Stocks House in West Street, having an existing two and half metre high flint wall parallel to West Street that is within a conservation area, currently the site is being used as dumping grounds with people throwing rubbish over the wall.

The plans are for a renovation of the current redundant site and installation of three five-metre wide glamping tents with a service block for toilets, driveway, three parking spaces and a general tidy up of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fences bordering the new driveway will be shingle fencing, lined with laurel hedges and will maintain existing access from the south of the site.

The owner of the grounds wants additional fencing for a horse paddock which they recently, separately had approved and developed for horse taming, directly south of the site also.