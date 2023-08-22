BREAKING
New holiday let accommodation could be on the way to Pevensey following submitted plans to Wealden District Council.
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:57 BST

The new holiday let accommodation, if approved, would be built on Willowpool on Sluice Lane in Pevensey.

If approved, the new holiday let acommodation would replace a former agricultural building on the road.

The application was previously rejected by Wealden District Council in 2022, due to the ‘addition of a single unit of holiday let accommodation is not demonstrated to have community benefits that outweigh the significant identified flood risk.”

New holiday let accommodation could be on the way to Pevensey following submitted plans to Wealden District Council.  Picture: Google Maps

Following the application, the Environmental Agency stated that it objected to the plans saying: “In the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA) we object to this

application and recommend that planning permission is refused.

"The submitted FRA does not comply with the requirements for site-specific flood risk assessments, as set out in the Flood Risk and Coastal Change planning practice guidance and its site-specific flood risk assessment checklist.”

