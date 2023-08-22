New holiday let accommodation could be on the way to Pevensey following submitted plans to Wealden District Council.

The new holiday let accommodation, if approved, would be built on Willowpool on Sluice Lane in Pevensey.

If approved, the new holiday let acommodation would replace a former agricultural building on the road.

The application was previously rejected by Wealden District Council in 2022, due to the ‘addition of a single unit of holiday let accommodation is not demonstrated to have community benefits that outweigh the significant identified flood risk.”

Picture: Google Maps

Following the application, the Environmental Agency stated that it objected to the plans saying: “In the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment (FRA) we object to this

application and recommend that planning permission is refused.