New Horsham affordable homes to replace empty garages

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (September 29), members gave the thumbs-up to the idea of building flats in part of Dukes Square.

If all goes as planned, the flats will replace a row of empty garages at one end of the site, and will be leased by Horsham District Homes Ltd, the council’s housing company.

Subject to planning permission being given, work is expected to start on the site in mid-2023 for 12 months.

Dukes Square

The meeting was told that a second phase of development – which would require the popular QM Studios to move elsewhere – was ‘not viable at the present time’.

QM Studios operate a charity which provides community music recording services and practice facilities, with a focus on people with learning disabilities.

Tricia Youtan, cabinet member for housing, said: “We are absolutely determined that the entire site will be developed. We fully intend that it will be the best that can possibly be delivered.”

Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) added: “It’s excellent to see that we are actively pursuing developing the empty garages which have been sitting there doing not very much for so long.”

Final approval of the business plan will be given by the council’s director of resources – known as the section 151 officer – subject to the value not being more than £1.6m.