The new fire station and training centre in Horsham should be open for business in July.

The news was shared during a West Sussex County Council meeting on Friday (May 26).

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire & rescue, said the council now had the keys to both the fire station and the live-fire training centre, which are to be known as Platinum House.

He added: “During [May] we’ve been doing various fit-outs and getting everything ready and during June we’re going to be having staff training.”

Horsham fire station in Hurst Road holds a final get together. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Mr Crow said that training for the new cohort of firefighters would begin on July 3, with the station expected to be operational around the middle of the month.

Horsham’s current fire station, which has stood in Hurst Road for 60 years, will be vacated over the next few months, with the county council working on options for the site.

A spokesman said: “Redevelopment of Hurst Road is a key part of the Horsham Growth Deal which delivers shared priorities for West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council.

“Hurst Road benefits from One Public Estate funding and investigations into the possibility of supporting a residential-led development are ongoing.

“This includes opportunities for employment spaces and the consolidation of public services.”

Another former fire station, in Horley, which was used as the service’s residential training site, has also been closed and is on the market with a guide price of £2.5m.

Firefighters past and present gathered at the Hurst Road station on Saturday (May 27) for a get-together where they shared their experiences and memories of working at the site.

The drill yard played host to a selection of old, long since retired, fire engines while guests were treated to a slide-show of old photos from the station’s history.

Station manager Roy Barraclough said: “We were delighted to welcome retired and serving firefighters and their families to Horsham Fire Station to give it the proper send-off it deserves.”

He added: “It was a lovely and fitting tribute to a fire station that has served the community so well over the years.”

