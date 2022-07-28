New hotel planned in Hastings town centre

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, a developer is seeking permission to convert offices in Wellington Place, which sit on four floors above a pair of shopfronts, into a 12-bedroom hotel.
The scheme would involve extensive internal alterations to the building, but would not see any works to the outside of the building aside from general repairs and redecoration. The plans would also not affect the properties below — occupied by Sussex Coast Gifts and Admiral Casino — as they are self-contained units.
While the application does not give details of the hotel’s operation, it is supported by the council’s own tourism department.
The building has previously been granted planning permission for conversion into flats, but these works have not yet taken place.
For further information see application reference HS/FA/22/00556 on the Hastings Borough Council website.