Plans for a new house to be built in Milland have been approved.

The submitted proposal will also see the demolition of the current dwelling at Wardley Farm Cottage in Milland.

The new house will take the place of the existing cottage at the property.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design and access statement by James Wells Architects said: “The building maintains the appearance of a single storey barn style building, utilising accommodation within the roof.

“It will remain a simple building subordinate to the larger buildings in the complex, the farmhouse and the large barn.

"The application has been informed by a series of technical reports, notably a detailed LVIA and has been designed by an architect with extensive experience of designing sympathetic buildings within the National Park.

“It provides an opportunity to replace an existing dwelling with one which will deliver higher standards of energy efficiency and water use, lower impact on dark night skies and is designed to allow for future living needs.

“All of this can be achieved whilst complying with the Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan policies, particularly those specifically relating to replacement dwellings.

“It will sit comfortably within a wider group of existing buildings and with little impact on the landscape.

“We believe this is an opportunity to create a building suitable for modern living without compromising the objectives of the National Park.”