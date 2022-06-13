New Labour administration 'standing firm' on Goring Gap High Court challenge

But a planning inspector overturned this decision at appeal back in February.

Under the Conservatives the council started the process of seeking a judicial review and challenging the inspector’s decision in the High Court.

Labour's Beccy Cooper addresses a protest at Chatsmore Farm earlier this year

It has already given permission to proceed and following May’s election, the new Labour administration has now confirmed it will continue the fight to stop the homes being built.

The judicial review is due to be held next month and newly-appointed council leader Beccy Cooper said she was determined to do all she could to have the decision overturned.

She added: “We have considered the costs of defending our green gap and have concluded that it is essential to stand firm on this. It is vital that we preserve green spaces for the health and wellbeing of our communities, both now and in the future, and we need to be very clear that any new development has to follow the highest sustainable principles.

‘We need new homes, particularly social housing for those residents who are currently costed out of both rental and buying options. It is possible to provide additional housing outside of our green spaces that aligns with our need to promote sustainable projects that do not put an intolerable strain on our infrastructure, nor add to the carbon emissions that have created a climate emergency in the first place.

‘This Council is not against economic development nor the building of new homes but the message needs to go out loud and clear that this can only be done in ways that are sustainable. That will be the hallmark of this administration and this High Court case is a clear indication of this.”