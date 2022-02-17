New Lewes homes to replace office building likened to ‘portable cabin on stilts’

On Wednesday (February 16), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved plans to demolish a building known as Liquid Studio in St Andrews Lane and replace it with a terrace of two four-bedroom houses.

While approved, the scheme had seen a number of objections raised, including from neighbours, who said the proposal would result in a significant loss of privacy and could potentially lead to a loss of light.

These views were not shared by council officers, however, who concluded that the impact would not be ‘unacceptable’.

St Andrews Lane proposed new homes

Objections had also been raised by the architectural preservation group known as The 20th Century Society, which argued the building was a ‘non-designated heritage asset’.

This view was not shared by committee members, however, who concluded that the application was acceptable and the houses would improve the site.

Richard Turner (Con) said: “What is on the site at the moment is a Portakabin on stilts. I don’t see that is has got any architectural merit value whatsoever and certainly I can’t see any business taking it over.”

Following further discussion the application was approved as recommended, albeit with an additional condition covering the material proposed.

The existing office building in St Andrews Lane, Lewes