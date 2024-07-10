Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new MP for the Lewes constituency has outlined his three priorities for the area.

Liberal Democrat James MacCleary was elected in the General Election on July 4.

Mr MacCleary got 26,895 votes, 50.6 per cent, which was 9.5 per cent more then the Lib Dems’ result during the 2019 election.

Mr MacCleary told the Sussex Express one of his main priorities is delivering local health facilities and prioritising the local NHS.

He said: "We need more health facilities to serve Seaford, Polegate, and Willingdon. The new government must prioritise our local NHS after years of neglect to give access to care for our residents again. I am writing to Wes Streeting to make the case for investment in local health facilities in Seaford and to serve Polegate and Willingdon. Liberal Democrats will also be pushing the new Labour government to put the NHS and social care at the forefront of their new plans.”

He said: “My first priority is to set up a meeting with the local NHS and ensure they understand the huge scale of the need in our area. This includes advocating for new facilities in Seaford, Polegate, and Willingdon and upgrading existing ones. I will also be taking national action to advocate for carers, and NHS reform with the Labour government.”

Mr MacCleary’s second priority is getting action on the sewage crisis, calling this ‘crucial for our health and environment’.

He said: “Immediate and effective measures are needed to reduce sewage pollution. Local pollution is occuring in the river Ouse and Cuckmere and on our seafronts in Seaford and Newhaven.”

He said he would meet with Southern Water to say current circumstances are unacceptable. He added that he would back the Lib Dem plan to end the problem, which aims to transform water companies into public benefit companies, ban bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks end, and replace Ofwat with a new regulator with new powers to prevent sewage dumps.