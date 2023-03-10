Edit Account-Sign Out
New Littlehampton beach huts at Sea Road near putting green approved

Plans by Arun District Council to build 13 beach huts in Littlehampton have been approved by its own planning committee.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
29 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:27pm

The application to add to the huts already sited on the beach at Sea Road, near the putting green, was given the nod during a meeting on Wednesday (March 8).

A previous application for 20 new huts was refused in 2021 before members of the economy committee reduced it to 17 huts with a project cost of £185,671.

The number was later reduced again to 13.

Existing beach huts in Littlehampton

Three of the huts will be built to mobility standards, including a path and ramp across the shingle to make them accessible to people with mobility issues.

The council received 20 objections to the plans, with concerns including whether the extra huts were needed and fears that that part of the beach was being turned into ‘a wall of huts’.

The latter concern was shared by Littlehampton Town Council which sent an objection saying the new huts would fill in the gaps between those already on the beach.

David Warne, chairman of the East Beach Residents Association, voiced the same concern, adding that the siting of the accessible huts would block the view of the beach from Norfolk Road.

Mr Warne also wondered whether the scheme was value for money, though this was not a matter for the committee to consider.

A report to the committee said: “This application will enable Arun District Council to improve the Littlehampton seafront offer for its visitors.

“Additional beach huts would increase footfall and add to the vitality of the area generally and would benefit businesses located along the seafront and promenade.”

