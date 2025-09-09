New Littlehampton Mosque looks to expand with side extension

Plans to expand the new Littlehampton Mosque with a side extension have been submitted to Arun District Council.

Safeer Ahmad, a trustee of Littlehampton Muslim Trust, has submitted a planning application for an extension to the side of the building, external and internal alterations, installation of solar panels on the roof and a vestibule on the front elevation.

The trust granted permission for the mosque at 1-5 St Martin's Lane, Littlehampton, in April. The building was previously occupied by Littlehampton Shopmobility for 25 years.

The mosque is used as a community centre and place of worship. The extension would be on the north side, on the corner of St Martin's Road, and the vestibule would be on the east side, meaning the loss of two parking spaces.

Permission for Littlehampton Mosque at 1-5 St Martin's Lane, Littlehampton, was granted in April. Picture: Google Maps

Comments must be made by September 25.

The centre will provide faith-based education for children and adults, a place of worship for the five daily prayers, community programmes, faith-based counselling, a food bank for those facing financial difficulties, and autism stays and plays.

