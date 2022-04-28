New Look development plans refused

Plans for development at New Look have been refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-220704-130720001

The proposal would have seen two non-illuminated aluminium hanging signs be hung up at New Look at the Corn Exchange on East Street.

Chichester City Council voiced their objection to the plans

The council said: “The proposed signage is contrary to the relevant advertisement design guidance and would detract from the character and appearance of this important listed frontage and the city centre conservation area.”

The proposal was also rejected by many different groups in the city.

Andrew Bain, on behalf of the Chichester Society said: “The Executive Committee considers this proposal unacceptable on the grounds of new hanging signs being in contravention of The Council’s Guidance on Shopfront Design in The Conservation

Area on the four main streets, and visual clutter disfiguring this prominent listed property.”

The Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee also objected to the plans.

A statement from the group said: “The Committee objects to this Application.

“These signs are contrary to the CDC shop front guide and are an unwelcome distraction to the view of this fine portico.”