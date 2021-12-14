New Mayfield Community and Health Centre design unveiled

An artist's impression

Undertaken in joint partnership between Wealden District Council and Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council, the project combines a dedicated community facility with an integral health centre to better serve the community.

The centre will occupy the existing, developed two acres site on top of Court Meadow, Mayfield, on land owned by the parish council.

In wholly funding the health centre part of the project, and renting it with the support of the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group to Woodhill Surgery, Wealden District Council is facilitating the provision of the modern, purpose-built medical centre, three times the size of Woodhill’s current Mayfield surgery.

Bob Standley, leader of Wealden council, said: “This is an exciting project that will enhance both the medical facilities and provide a new community hall."

Dr Baxter, who attended the event on behalf of Woodhill Surgery to talk about the plans said: “Our current surgery isn’t fit for purpose and the new medical centre will give us the opportunity to provide a top quality service for the people of Mayfield and Five Ashes.”

In replacing the existing Memorial Hall, the new multi-purpose community hall – funded by the parish council – will provide a social hub for the parish.