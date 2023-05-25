Jon Roser (Lab, Selden) took over the chains of office from Henna Chowdhury on Tuesday (May 23), with Ibsha Choudhury (Lab, Castle) being named deputy mayor.

Mr Roser lived and worked within a Buddhist community in Brighton in the 1980s before being ordained in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominating him for the position of mayor, Dan Hermitage (Lab, Selden) said: “As we reflect on the incredible work that Cllr Henna Chowdhury showed over the last year in the role as mayor, I have no doubt that Jon will bring his own unique approach to the position, that he will unquestionably deliver the crucial skills of community leader.

Jon Roser, Beccy Cooper and Ibsha Choudhury

“For those who know Jon well, they know his complete dedication to supporting those most in need in our town and the wider world.

“A kind, gentle human with a sharp, wry sense of humour that will catch the strongest personality off guard.”

Council leader Beccy Cooper described Mr Roser as ‘a man of hidden depths’ who possessed a ‘kindness and wisdom’ she admired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roser described the outgoing mayor as ‘a hard act to follow’.

Henna Chowdhury and Jon Roser

He added: “I stood to be a councillor because I wanted to make Worthing the best possible place to live and work – an aspiration I’m sure is true of all members of the council.

“We may have differences about the means to this end but I want to work with members across the chamber to achieve this common goal.”

He announced a number of changes to protocol, declaring that there would be no prayer at the start of meetings, being replaced instead with two minutes of silent reflection to allow people to think about what was important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be no mayoral procession in or out of the chamber and, as a vegetarian for 40 years, he will not be wearing the mayoral robes but will wear the chains of office.

Jon Roser