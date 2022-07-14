New onshore electricity substation for windfarm extension could be built near Cowfold

This would be the only permanent above-ground structure on land in the planning proposal for the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm, which could power more than one million home in the UK and reduce carbon emissions by around 1.8 million tonnes per year.

The substation would allow the new turbines to be connected to the national electricity network.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, led by RWE, shortlisted two potential substation sites last year at Bolney Road/Kent Street and Wineham Lane North, both south of the A272 near Cowfold and Wineham.

The existing substation at Bolney for Rampion 1

Following detailed studies the Bolney Road/Kent Street site has been chosen as the preferred location, near to the Oakendene Industrial Estate east of Cowfold.

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager for Rampion 2, said: “Although the site is a bit further from the existing National Grid Bolney substation, it was found to be better overall from an engineering and environmental perspective than the more constrained site at Wineham Lane North.”

There will be a further project update in the autumn to report on the offshore wind farm design, which is the subject of ongoing refinement, and the onshore electricity cable route required to bring the power from the proposed wind farm to the new Oakendene substation.