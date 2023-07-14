Hastings’ White Rock Theatre will be looking for a new organisation to lease the building from early next year.

The current lease and management contract with Trafalgar ends in January 2024 and Hastings Borough Council officers have been exploring options for the venue’s future.

These were put in front of cabinet members last Monday (July 3) who agreed to market the building for lease.

Other options, including looking to sell the building or mothballing it for a period of time were discounted.

White Rock Theatre in Hastings (Justin Lycett/Sussex World)

Councillors were full of praise for the venue, the variety of acts and shows performing there as well as the fantastic staff.

Andy Batsford, portfolio holder for health and culture, described how when the White Rock is all lit up in the evening ‘it’s a proper show-piece of a town theatre’.

He said: “This is an opportunity to actually bring the White Rock right up into the future and sustain it and make it a viable theatre for the future as well.”

He recognised the ‘dedication’ of staff and hoped once a lease came forward they could be retained under TUPE arrangements.

He believed there is a ‘real appetite and excitement’ to invest in the theatre and said they would find the best fit to ensure the community still had access.

Cllr Batsford added: “I’m confident we will see some really strong bids come forward.”

Cabinet members shared their memories of the White Rock Theatre over the years, with several praising the sheer variety of performances held there.

They also mentioned the need to go with an option that did not place a burden on the council given current financial challenges.

John Cannon, chair of the council’s charity committee, said: “With the current financial constraints this really is the best way of safeguarding that institution and I feel very happy we are going ahead with this lease.”

Paul Barnett, council leader and portfolio holder for finance, felt local authorities were not best placed to run such venues directly and needed expertise to manage them on their behalf.

Such operators needed to be ‘fleet of foot, alert to opportunities, capable of doing deals and sorting out short and long-term issues’.

