New partnership to provide support to elderly and vulnerable in West Sussex

Meals on wheels customers will still get to enjoy award-winning food made and supplied by apetito, which will now be delivered by Health and Independent Living Support (HILS) West Sussex, for at least the next five years.

HILS drivers and customer support teams will continue to offer important welfare checks while delivering meals, to ensure customers are well, healthy and safe. They also provide company to those who might not otherwise have any visitors and become isolated.

Sarah Wren, HILS chief executive and associate member of the Malnutrition Task Force, added: “We are thrilled to be working with our long-standing partner, apetito, and a great supporter of meals on wheels services, West Sussex County Council, to continue their excellent work. Our caring teams have been supporting thousands of people in Hertfordshire for nearly 15 years. It is a great privilege to be able to help many hundreds more in a new area.”

Meals on Wheels service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Stone, chief commercial officer for apetito said: “This is a perfect combination of specialist partners adding real value to the meals on wheels provision. Whist apetito are clear market leaders in food provision, the introduction of HILS, who have a celebrated and award-winning history of provision of meals on wheels in Hertforshire, with a range of added-value services, will add real benefit to local residents.”