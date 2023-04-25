Edit Account-Sign Out
New Pevensey Bay Co-op store at Bay Hotel granted alcohol licence

A supermarket chain is to be granted an alcohol licence for a new store in Pevensey Bay, following the cancellation of a licensing hearing.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST

On Thursday (April 20), a Wealden District Council licensing panel had been due to consider an application for an alcohol sales licence at a Co-Op store in Eastbourne Road — premises which had been the bar and restaurant of the Bay Hotel.

However, the hearing was cancelled the day before it was due to take place, after Sussex Police withdrew its objections to the proposals.

Notably, Sussex Police had not been against the grant of a premises licence outright, but were in disagreement with Co-Op about the specific conditions under which the store would operate.

The Bay HotelThe Bay Hotel
The Bay Hotel

As no other objections had been lodged (despite some controversy surrounding the store’s initial planning application), the hearing did not proceed. This means the store will be able to secure its licence without further delay.

