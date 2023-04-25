A supermarket chain is to be granted an alcohol licence for a new store in Pevensey Bay, following the cancellation of a licensing hearing.

On Thursday (April 20), a Wealden District Council licensing panel had been due to consider an application for an alcohol sales licence at a Co-Op store in Eastbourne Road — premises which had been the bar and restaurant of the Bay Hotel.

However, the hearing was cancelled the day before it was due to take place, after Sussex Police withdrew its objections to the proposals.

Notably, Sussex Police had not been against the grant of a premises licence outright, but were in disagreement with Co-Op about the specific conditions under which the store would operate.

The Bay Hotel