New phase for 850 home development at Whitehouse Farm submitted

Phase two of the Whitehouse Farm development which will provide 850 new houses has been submitted.

The application will be the second phase of the development with 750 homes already built on Old Broyle Road, West of Chichester.

The second phase forms a development on the land west of Chichester which is allocated for a new community of 1,600 new homes with supporting facilities and new employment provision in the adopted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Local Plan.

The site occupies an area of farmland to the west of the city of Chichester.

It is located to the northeast of the A27; west of Centurion Way long distance route and adjoining the approved Phase one development; and south of the B2178, Old Broyle Road.

Two fields within the site lie immediately to the north of the B2178, contained by Centurion Way and Brandy Hole Copse.

Outline planning permission was approved, phase one, for 750 homes in April 2018 and subsequently a number of reserved matters applications have since been approved and phase one is currently being built out on site. Phase one included a significant proportion of the infrastructure on site, including the primary school, retail provision, community centre, sports facilities and the Southern Country Park.

In addition, phase one included a number of off-site highways improvements to improve junctions affected by the development.

The development comes as part of Miller Homes and Linden Homes proposal to bring forward a number of different parcels of land, with four reserved matters applications setting out detailed layout and designs.

Phase two would be accessible from the north off the B2178 by the constructed site access for phase one.

Phase two would deliver a second access point to the south of the development onto Sherborne Road and existing connections to the A259 and A27 beyond.

However the plans have already been met an objection from a local resident.

Mr Thomas Kunde said: Chichester’s infrastructure is already at breaking point.

“Until a sensible A27 plan is chosen and implemented, there is simply not enough resource for another 850 homes.

"These homes won't be 'affordable' to hit any government pledges.

"Just a money grab for developers.”