Chichester District Council is to spend £47,500 on a one-year pilot scheme to prevent and reduce homelessness.

Working with social enterprise Beam, the new initiative will see 20 people helped to get back on their feet after being homeless.

The money, from the Homeless Prevention Grant reserves, was approved during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (December 6).

Alan Sutton, cabinet member for housing, said: “Homelessness isn’t just about getting a roof over someone’s head – and what this scheme offers is the potential to go beyond this by supporting those who have experienced homelessness to rebuild their lives.”

Chichester District Council unveiling new short stay accommodation earlier this year

A report to the meeting said the people likely to be supported by the scheme included those being housed at Westward House – the council’s temporary housing site – as well as those being helped by the charity Stonepillow.

Mr Sutton said Beam was are already working with a number of local authorities and the council had been ‘impressed by what we’ve seen’.

He added: “Focussed on helping people to get back into work, the scheme looks to help develop people’s skills and build the resilience needed to successfully have independence in their own home.

“If it is successful there is a real prize for all of us – people into work, more control of their lives, less dependence on benefits, and greater resilience to withstand the kind of shocks that can so often result in people losing their homes.

“If we can achieve these kinds of outcomes, then the money will have been well spent.”