New policy to keep Horsham's streets uncluttered and safe for pedestrians

The district council has drawn up a policy aimed at keeping the streets uncluttered and safe for pedestrians.

It lays out guidelines for the use of advertising – its size, positioning and number – and the penalties for failing to meet them.

On top of the initial fine, those who continue to flout the rules could find themselves out of pocket to the tune of £500 per day.

A busy Horsham town centre

Deputy leader Tony Hogben said the policy had been a long time coming, adding: “It’s something that’s been an issue in our town centre for the past ten to 15 years.

“I see a lot of people with these A-boards and flags and balloon towers and I sometimes think [they get] a slap on the wrist.

“I’m hoping that the large fine figure will encourage lots of people not to fail to comply with the policy.”

Christian Mitchell, cabinet member for Horsham town, said the guidelines were drawn up in response to growing concerns about the position and number of A-boards and other advertising such as flag banners in the town centre.

Mr Mitchell told the meeting they were having a ‘negative visual impact’ on the town centre and, in some cases, the Town Centre Conservation Area.

The council consulted with the likes of the town’s parish and neighbourhood councils as well as the Horsham Society and the Horsham Older People’s Forum for their views.

Mr Mitchell said: “All organisations contacted have welcomed the guidelines.”

Roger Noel, cabinet member for leisure & culture, said he understood that the policy had come about because of problems in Horsham, but there was also an issue in smaller towns and villages where the pavements were often more narrow.

He added: “Traders insist on obstructing pavements with A-boards and flags and various other advertisements and it makes it incredibly difficult for, not only pedestrians, but wheelchair users and disabled people to actually get along the pavements.”