The foreign secretary, who got 57.4 per cent of Tory members’ votes to Rishi Sunak’s 42.6 per cent, won the Conservative leadership race on Monday, September 5.

Mims Davies said: “I warmly congratulate Liz on winning the Conservative leadership election and on becoming our third woman Prime Minister.

“She has my full support in addressing the considerable and significant challenges our country is experiencing, especially in the face of war in Europe, which is affecting not only our way of life but the cost of living.

Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies. Photo: Steve Robards, SR20021703

“Achieving long term energy security is essential, alongside this tackling the housing challenges and keeping Mid Sussex special is vital.

“Delivering on the levelling up agenda is absolutely key and we keenly await the outcome of our bid for funding for the long awaited, and much deserved, redevelopment of Burgess Hill town centre.”

Mrs Davies said there is ‘no doubt’ that the UK is facing ‘tricky times’ ahead.

But she said: “Liz is tenacious, hardworking and talented.

“Above all she is an experienced leader who has made it very clear she will act swiftly to tackle the energy price rises, which I know people in Mid Sussex, both for their homes and businesses, are very concerned about.

“I will be supporting the new Government and fresh start I was keen to see to deliver for our proud and wonderful community.”