The Create Growth South East Programme, which starts this Spring and runs to 2025, will provide support for high-growth potential businesses in the creative industries through the development of the knowledge and skills needed to access investment.
Business owners can benefit from 1-2-1 expert mentoring to help address challenges, explore opportunities and develop new networks. There will also be tailored workshops covering business foundations and sub sector- specific challenges, along with the opportunity to meet and pitch for investment as part of the national Create Growth Programme.
The programme has been developed by a consortium of partners, including West Sussex County Council, after successfully securing funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport last year. It will be delivered locally by sector experts [email protected], Creative UK, Screen South and Wired Sussex.
Successful applicants have the chance to join a curated cohort of their peers over a nine-month programme, giving them the opportunity to champion and learn from each other. The programme is free to the businesses that take part, with an estimated value of £10,000.
For anyone with an ambition to successfully grow their creative business, now is the time to apply for this free government-backed programme of support. Businesses can do this by submitting an expression of interest form at www.createsoutheast.org.uk