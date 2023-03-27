Ambitious owners of businesses in the creative sector in West Sussex can now benefit from a special programme of support designed to help them prepare for future financial investment and enable them to scale and grow their businesses.

The Create Growth South East Programme, which starts this Spring and runs to 2025, will provide support for high-growth potential businesses in the creative industries through the development of the knowledge and skills needed to access investment.

Business owners can benefit from 1-2-1 expert mentoring to help address challenges, explore opportunities and develop new networks. There will also be tailored workshops covering business foundations and sub sector- specific challenges, along with the opportunity to meet and pitch for investment as part of the national Create Growth Programme.

The programme has been developed by a consortium of partners, including West Sussex County Council, after successfully securing funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport last year. It will be delivered locally by sector experts [email protected], Creative UK, Screen South and Wired Sussex.

Successful applicants have the chance to join a curated cohort of their peers over a nine-month programme, giving them the opportunity to champion and learn from each other. The programme is free to the businesses that take part, with an estimated value of £10,000.

