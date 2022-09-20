The proposed change of use, submitted by care providers Elysium Healthcare, will convert the existing 15-bed St Margarets Convent Of Mercy in Little Ashfield to a 12-bed residential facility providing specialist mental health care for young adults aged 18 to 25 with eating disorders.

The 12 residents’ bedrooms will all be at ground floor level along with staff, treatment, lounge, kitchen and dining facilities.

On the first floor there will be staff offices, a staff room and a tribunal suite.

A new residential facility for young people with eating disorders could be on its way to Midhurst following submitted plans.

The existing garden will be largely retained and there will be some adaptations with new fences to improve residents’ security and privacy in accordance with Mental Health guidance.

The building previously served as a Catholic school which was established in 1888.