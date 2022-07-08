New role for Lewes MP in 'caretaker' government

Maria Caulfield had served as minister for patient safety and primary care, but now becomes minister for health and social care.

The Prime Minister announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday morning (July 7) having been widely criticised by his handling of allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher. This follows the damage inflicted on his leadership by Partygate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will remain at Number 10 until his successor is chosen.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield. Photo by Chris Moorhouse

His downfall was guaranteed by a slew of resignations following those of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, with a number of backbench Conservative MPs also calling for him to go.

However Ms Caulfield has been publicly silent throughout the week.