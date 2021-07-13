New rules will mean parking tickets can be issued in Newhaven High Street

Maria Caulfield MP in Newhaven supporting Guide Dogs campaign against pavement parking

East Sussex County Council are due to approve a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which would allow civil enforcement officers to give tickets to vehicles parked in the high street.

According to a council report, there have been many instances of people parking on the footway and blocking access for pedestrians, wheelchair users and people pushing prams.

Because there is no currently no TRO in the high street, tickets cannot be issued by the council’s enforcement team – though officers still visit so that their presence may deter people from parking.

The TRO will prevent parking on the footway and also prevent vehicles from being left in the main carriageway.

It will also formalise a layby where blue badge holders can park and provide a loading bay for vehicles needing to load and unload.

The action has been welcomed by Maria Caufield MP.

She said pavement parking had been a long term issue in Newhaven High Street and was both ‘a nuisance and safety issue’.

Many residents who use wheelchairs have complained that the issue of pavement parking prevents them from being able to access the High Street, she said.

Many others have complained about regularly having to walk in the road.

Ms Caulfield said: “Residents in Newhaven have for too long had to deal with pavement parking on the high street and I am glad that after years of calling on them to take action that East Sussex County Council have listened.

“If we want our Highstreet to thrive, everyone needs to be able to access it.

“Loading bays and disabled bays are to also be provided to help retailers and disabled residents have easier access.”