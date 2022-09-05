New Seaford bungalows given the go ahead by inspector

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice published on Thursday (September 1), a planning inspector allowed an appeal connected to plans to demolish a bungalow known as Widmore in Chyngton Lane North and build two new bungalows in its place.

The scheme had been refused planning permission as part of a delegated decision by Lewes District Council planning officers in March this year.

Planning officers had concluded that the plans put forward would result in a ‘cluttered’ development, which would harm the character and appearance of the area.

Proposed plot of the two new bungalows

They also gave a second reason for refusal, finding the development would result impact on the privacy of a neighbouring property known as Meadows

Neither of these concerns were shared by the planning inspector, however.

In their report, the planning inspector said: “I agree with the council that the plots would be narrower than some of the surrounding plot widths, but I consider that there is a sufficient variety of plot sizes in the local area that the proposed would be readily assimilated into the street scene.

“I consider that the siting of the two houses in relation to each other and to the adjoining properties would not appear out of place or cluttered in relation to the general pattern of development in the local area.”