Plans for a new skatepark in Ringmer have been given the go ahead by Lewes councillors.

On Wednesday (June 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved a Ringmer Parish Council application to create a new skatepark in Broyle Lane Park, next to the park’s existing playground.

While approved, the scheme had seen objections raised by several local residents, who were generally concerned about the facility attracting disturbance and antisocial behaviour.

Among those to raise concerns was local resident Andrew Smith, who said: “I couldn’t think of a worse site for the safeguarding of vulnerable young people. It is completely obscured this site, it is not partially sighted from outside you cannot see in unless you walk up to the main entrance gate.

Designs of planned new Ringmer skatepark

“If an organised crime group or a county lines drug supply gang were to identify an ideal site for exploiting young people, this ticks all the boxes. Isolation is the key word for this site. It is an appalling location, I can’t keep reiterating that enough.”

Notably, however, the scheme had attracted several letters of support. Supporters had argued there is a strong local demand for such a facility, particularly given the loss of the former skate ramps to housing development.

This view was also supported by local ward councillor Johnny Denis (Green), who said: “[The parish council] is putting the money towards this project because they really see the absolute need from the local community of having a facility for their young people.

“It is a very good model of a skate park in my observation. Compared to other villages around it is a great facility, so if were to come off it would be a very good thing.”

The committee also heard how the facility is intended to replace the village’s previous skate ramps, which were lost as part of the 77-home Caburn Field development. Money for the facility is to be drawn from s106 contributions connected with housing development in Ringmer, including the Caburn Field scheme.

Following further debate, the application was approved on a vote of seven to one.