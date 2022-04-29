New ‘swan walk’ solution found at Southwater Country Park

The petition, launched by Amanda Botting, of Southwater, was presented to a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (April 27).

It warned that gates and fences installed at the beach were making it difficult for the swans to move between it and the smaller lake, putting them at risk from dogs and foxes.

Jonathan Chowen, leader of the council, told the meeting: “I’m very pleased to be able to confirm that specific requests from the petition have all been reviewed and a solution has been found to ensure a new, specially made swan walk has been put in place to make the route the swans take from the lake and across the beach so much easier.”

Swan at Southwater Country Park. Pic by Steve Robards

This gate will be closed when the swans are nesting.

Describing the park as ‘a real jewel in our district crown’, Mr Chowen added: “There is a delicate balance between the needs of the wildlife within the park and the human visitors who enjoy this wonderful leisure facility.

“We always look to prioritise the swans and the wildlife to ensure that their needs are met.”

Thanking those who signed the petition, he said: “It is clear that local people highly value and deeply care about the swans’ health and happiness and our environment.