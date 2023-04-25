Worthing Borough Council hopes to save £120,000 per year after plans to build 11 flats for temporary/emergency accommodation were approved.

The application, to demolish the old Air Training Corps buildings in Victoria Road and build the new homes, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).

A report to the committee said: “The council often has to put families in need into bed and breakfasts and hotels, and sometimes has to find accommodation out of the area, often for long periods of time.

“This disrupts children in school and parents in jobs.

CGI of new building

“By developing and owning their own stock, the council can better serve families in need of emergency housing with purpose built, quality accommodation and, as a further benefit, save around £120,000 a year on fees.”

Emma Taylor, cabinet member for citizen services, told the meeting that the council currently had 329 households in emergency accommodation, of which 125 were families, with 71 placed outside of Worthing.

The block will be made up of seven one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats.

This prompted concerns from some that they were too small for families.

Ms Taylor said: “Is it ideal for people to live in smaller accommodation while they’re being processed for a long-term solution? No, it’s not – but it is so much better than being stuck in a bed and breakfast.”

The council received seven letters objecting to the plans.