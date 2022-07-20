New Thakeham homes set to go on sale

Bellway is building the 75-home development on land off Abingworth Crescent, the third phase of the wider Abingworth Meadows development.

Abingworth Fields will comprise 49 properties for private sale, including a mix of two-bedroom apartments and two to five-bedroom houses, as well as 26 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Construction work started in the spring and now the developer is getting ready to open a temporary sales office on site so that potential buyers can call into the development to find out more about the homes available.

Since building work began, Bellway says it has been keen to engage with groups in the local community.

The housebuilder has supported Thakeham Pre-School with a financial contribution towards a new canopy, as well as providing a donation to Thakeham Short Mat Bowls club, which is based opposite the development.

Daniel Williamson, sales director for Bellway South London, said: “We are immensely proud of the homes we have already delivered in Thakeham and are looking forward to contributing further to the supply of much-needed new housing in the village.

“Our wider scheme to build homes for the area is progressing well with construction work well underway on this third phase of development. As building work continues, we are keen to play an active role within the local community by supporting good causes in the area, such as our neighbours at Thakeham Short Mat Bowls Club, and the staff and children at Thakeham Pre-School.

“With handy commuter links and convenient travelling distances to central London, the South Coast, and Gatwick Airport, as well as nearby amenities in Storrington and Horsham, the development is likely to have a wide appeal among potential buyers.

“The opening of our temporary sales office in the autumn will enable prospective purchasers to speak to our sales staff in person, find out more about the range of properties available, and see the attractive location of the development for themselves.”

Bellway’s website says the development will appeal to a range of prospective purchasers, including families, commuters and buyers looking for a rural base within convenient travelling distance of London and the South Coast