Plans for a new tourist accommodation at a South Harting stable have been approved.

The new single tourist accommodation would be located at a redundant stable in the Downlands in South Harting.

In the design and access statement, applicant Mr Westmacott wrote: “This application seeks to make better usage of the stable building and improve the general operation of the site.

"The works to convert the stable building to tourism accommodation make the best use of a redundant building in the National Park, which can offer high-quality accommodation for members of the public who seek to enjoy and explore the Park, and its special qualities.

"The 2014 South Downs National Park Accommodation Audit identified that there was a strong demand for new accommodation in the South Downs National Park, especially during peak months.

“The proposed development seeks to utilise existing buildings, these relate to a redundant stable building, and an agricultural barn which has fallen into disrepair.

"The roof of this stable building is beginning to fall into disrepair, and therefore it was felt pertinent that works to the roof were included as part of this planning proposal.

"The re-use of this existing building as a tourism unit will breathe life into a building which no longer serves a purpose in its existing use. The proposed alterations sought in order to assist in this conversion are considered to be appropriate and sensitive to the existing form of the building, and its setting.”