New tourist accommodation in the heart of the South Downs is being proposed after plans were submitted.

Four new log cabins are being proposed to be built at Barkers Farm in Kirdford.

The log cabins would then be used to create self-contained holiday let lodges with associated parking.

In the Business Plan, the ethos behind the proposal is “to bring couples and families away from their busy, hectic lives to somewhere they can relax and spend days watching nature go about its business or explore the local sites and villages to see what life is like away from their busy town and city life.

In the supporting statement, applicant Graeme Chillistone wrote: “The coast is 30 minutes away, where visitors can enjoy the seaside towns, eat out at numerous restaurants, grab food from local shops, and take it back to cook at the cabins.

“Local international events like Goodwood are always popular with visitors from all over the world who want to experience the English countryside.

“We would be keen to work with the local Kirdford shop (owned by the community) at offering “Care Packages” for visitors to the cabins, these packages will include

breakfast and evening meals for one to five days delivered freshly from local suppliers to help support the local community and to provide organic fresh food for the guests.

“Bike hire (with helmets) will be available for the guests so they can explore the countryside without the need of using polluting cars and can explore areas in Petworth or go riding on the South Downs.”