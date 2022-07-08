New Upwaltham cafe plans submitted

A new cafe could be on its way to Upwaltham after plans were submitted.

The cafe will be developed from the conversion of the Flint Stone Barn on Littleton Farm in Upwaltham with collaboration from the farm and Cadence Cycle Hubs.

The venture at Littleton Farm will be one of four hubs on the South Downs Way including the first at Littlington in East Sussex, Holden Farm at Alresford Hampshire, Beachy Head near Eastbourne and now Upwaltham in West Sussex.

The development would provide a venue, which would offer refreshments and some bike service support.

This location would provide access to mixed terrain cycle routes for road, gravel and the mountain biking cycling whom Cadence have built a large following.