New use for historic Goring building approved

The historic grade II listed Courtlands building, at 37 Parklands Avenue, can now be transformed into an educational facility for disabled and autistic children and teens.

Planning officers at Worthing Borough Council have described the former manor house as ‘an important grade II listed building set within substantial, landscaped grounds’.

Councillors welcomed the proposed new use and unanimously approved the plans, with conditions.

Courtlands has lain empty for five years and was last used as offices by Bond International Software.

The building’s previous uses include a hospital and parts of the grounds were turned into housing in the 1990s.

Private care company Courtlands By the Sea Limited will turn the building and grounds into a school and care facility with overnight accommodation.

Up to 23 children would be accommodated at any one time with around 30 members of staff.

Plans show four large classrooms, a function room, kitchen, offices, store rooms, bedrooms, and 35 parking spaces.

A statement from Courtlands By the Sea says the new facility would provide ‘quality accommodation, care, and support’.

Worthing Borough Council says the loss of office space would be justified to make way for the new facility as the building remained unused, with little interest from prospective inhabitants, for several years.

However, a number of residents from nearby Parklands Avenue, Warnham Road and Cowdray Close objected to the proposals.

Some said there is ‘no need’ for the facility and claim it would be ‘detrimental’ to the nearby residents.

Local conservation groups supported the change of use – so long as efforts are made to preserve the building’s historic features.

The council’s conservation architect initially had reservations regarding the designs, but has now said the revised plans are acceptable.

Cabinet member for citizen services Emma Taylor (Lab, Heene), who also sits on the council’s planning committee, said: “It will be great to see this building brought back to life and it is such a really positive use.

“The thought of these young people prospering in this environment brings me joy.”