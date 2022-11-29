Edit Account-Sign Out
New vicar welcomed to Haywards Heath: Rev David John King brings ‘wealth of experience’ to two churches

Haywards Heath’s mayor has welcomed the new vicar of two churches to the town.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

Councillor Howard Mundin said it was an honour to attend the induction of Rev David John King as he became the vicar of St Richards Church in Haywards Heath and St Mary’s Church in Balcombe.

The Rt Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, carried out the induction and licensing at St Richard’s.

Mr Mundin said: “I am delighted that Fr David brings his wealth of experience in the ministry to our town and I extend a warm welcome him and his family.”

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin with Rev David John King and WSCC vice chairman Sujan Wickremaratchi
Vice chairman of West Sussex County Council Sujan Wickremaratchi and ward councillor Sandy Ellis also attended the service.

The town council said the new vicar will be shared between two churches with each parish receiving half of his time. Fr David said he is looking forward to this latest stage in his ministry and getting involved in the community activities.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin; consort Margaret Baker; Rt Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester; WSCC vice chairman Sujan Wickremaratchi and councillor Sandy Ellis
