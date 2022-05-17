New West Itchenor boat house to be built

Plans for a new boathouse in West Itchenor have been approved by Chichester District Council.

Plans will also the demolition the existing garage at the property on Chalkdock Lane in West Itchenor.

In a statement West Itchenor Parish Council said: “The Parish Council has no objection to this application.

"The Parish Council is also aware that the application may be considered too small a scale for such a condition and hopes that an informative can be added to highlight the applicant's responsibility to ensure the construction phase is carried out in a responsible and respectful manner with minimal impact on road verges.”

In a statement regarding the development on an Area of Natural Beauty said: “The proposal does not conflict with any of the Harbour Conservancy policies or principles, it is deemed that the character of the Area of Natural Beauty will continue to be conserved and enhanced.